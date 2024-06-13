Previous
Arch by briaan
Photo 1031

Arch

Taken 12/06/2024 this pedestrian/cycling bridge is located at St Kilda's beach, just north of the Stokehouse Restaurant. I am unsure of its history. I suspect it was built in the early 1900s.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Storm Clouds". Certainly serendipitous.

Grateful for all blessings
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise