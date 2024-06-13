Sign up
Arch
Taken 12/06/2024 this pedestrian/cycling bridge is located at St Kilda's beach, just north of the Stokehouse Restaurant. I am unsure of its history. I suspect it was built in the early 1900s.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Storm Clouds". Certainly serendipitous.
Grateful for all blessings
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
