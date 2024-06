Asian Elephants

Taken on 14/06/2024 at the Melbourne Zoo. [ https://www.zoo.org.au/melbourne/habitats/trail-of-the-elephants/asian-elephant/ ] These magnificent creatures fascinate me. The hairs on their body, their sense of community, how they care for their young. The calf is hidden behind its mother in this shot.Thanks for your view, comments and favs for 'Meet "Spring"'.Grateful for all blessings