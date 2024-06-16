Previous
Asian Elephants by briaan
Photo 1034

Asian Elephants

Taken on 14/06/2024 at the Melbourne Zoo. [ https://www.zoo.org.au/melbourne/habitats/trail-of-the-elephants/asian-elephant/] These magnificent creatures fascinate me. The hairs on their body, their sense of community, how they care for their young. The calf is hidden behind its mother in this shot.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for 'Meet "Spring"'.

Grateful for all blessings
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
I wonder if she is much older than the rest as she is more white in color
June 16th, 2024  
Brian ace
@frodob maybe too much highlighting in the processing
June 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
She is a beauty. Maybe just had a dust bath.
June 16th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
She’s a beauty.
June 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely momma! I can see the little one a bit. =)
June 16th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Lovely animals
June 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I love them too…
June 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise