Previous
Photo 1034
Asian Elephants
Taken on 14/06/2024 at the Melbourne Zoo. [
https://www.zoo.org.au/melbourne/habitats/trail-of-the-elephants/asian-elephant/
] These magnificent creatures fascinate me. The hairs on their body, their sense of community, how they care for their young. The calf is hidden behind its mother in this shot.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for 'Meet "Spring"'.
Grateful for all blessings
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
7
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1034
photos
106
followers
130
following
283% complete
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
calf
,
asian elephant
Mark St Clair
ace
I wonder if she is much older than the rest as she is more white in color
June 16th, 2024
Brian
ace
@frodob
maybe too much highlighting in the processing
June 16th, 2024
Babs
ace
She is a beauty. Maybe just had a dust bath.
June 16th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
She’s a beauty.
June 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely momma! I can see the little one a bit. =)
June 16th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Lovely animals
June 16th, 2024
Beverley
ace
I love them too…
June 16th, 2024
