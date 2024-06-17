Sign up
Photo 1035
Layers
This is located in Station Pier, Port Melbourne. The terminaus for ships is shown partly on the right of the image. I like the way the clouds and structures and the crane interact.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Asian Elephants". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
6
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Tags
crane
,
station pier
Zilli
ace
Interesting
June 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love the cloud laters, beautiful capture and scene.
June 17th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
cool shot
June 17th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice catch.
June 17th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Nicely done.
June 17th, 2024
Pat
Nicely composed, I love all the layers.
June 17th, 2024
