Previous
Layers by briaan
Photo 1035

Layers

This is located in Station Pier, Port Melbourne. The terminaus for ships is shown partly on the right of the image. I like the way the clouds and structures and the crane interact.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Asian Elephants". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli ace
Interesting
June 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love the cloud laters, beautiful capture and scene.
June 17th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
cool shot
June 17th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice catch.
June 17th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Nicely done.
June 17th, 2024  
Pat
Nicely composed, I love all the layers.
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise