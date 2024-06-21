Previous
Men at work by briaan
Men at work

From the Elizabeth St tram stop on Collins St, these me were fitting cladding to this building (330 Collins St). iPhoneXS shot shows some workers on scaffold and others abseiling.

21st June 2024

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and title, they sure are very busy there! Love all the architectural details and colours.
June 21st, 2024  
Sam Palmer
Very busy!
June 21st, 2024  
