Photo 1039
Men at work
From the Elizabeth St tram stop on Collins St, these me were fitting cladding to this building (330 Collins St). iPhoneXS shot shows some workers on scaffold and others abseiling.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Flagstaff Gardens". Muc appreciated.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
scaffold
abseiling
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and title, they sure are very busy there! Love all the architectural details and colours.
June 21st, 2024
Sam Palmer
Very busy!
June 21st, 2024
