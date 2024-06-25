Previous
Sunset glow by briaan
Photo 1043

Sunset glow

Taken on 24/06/2024 from our 25th level balcony looking east. The clouds reflect the sunset colours, making a beautiful backdrop for the Melbourne CBD.

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Full Moon Setting"

Grateful for all blessings
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
285% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ooh that’s a stunner! Well taken. I lived for a while in the CBD in Sydney. Your photographs sometimes make me nostalgic for Australia ❤️
June 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful shot. I love the glow of sunlight on the buildings fav
June 25th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Wonderful light
June 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise