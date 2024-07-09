Previous
Ikebana? by briaan
Photo 1056

Ikebana?

This is the latest flower arrangement for our 30 level apartment building in Docklands. This reminds me of the famous Japanese floral art form Ikebana. [ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ikebana#:~:text=Ikebana%20(%E7%94%9F%E3%81%91%E8%8A%B1%2C%20%E6%B4%BB%E3%81%91%E8%8A%B1%2C,'way%20of%20flowers').]
Apologies to the Ikebana fans.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Cloudscape". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
It does have that shape to it, I think it is the height.
July 9th, 2024  
Sam Palmer
It's lovely, whatever it is!
July 9th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Anther cheerful arrangement.
July 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise