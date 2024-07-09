Sign up
Ikebana?
This is the latest flower arrangement for our 30 level apartment building in Docklands. This reminds me of the famous Japanese floral art form Ikebana. [
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ikebana#:~:text=Ikebana%20(%E7%94%9F%E3%81%91%E8%8A%B1%2C%20%E6%B4%BB%E3%81%91%E8%8A%B1%2C,'way%20of%20flowers').
]
Apologies to the Ikebana fans.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Cloudscape". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
9th July 2024
ikebana
Casablanca
ace
It does have that shape to it, I think it is the height.
July 9th, 2024
Sam Palmer
It's lovely, whatever it is!
July 9th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Anther cheerful arrangement.
July 9th, 2024
