Perspective by briaan
What holds up structures over water? This shot shows structural details in Docklands. The waters make up Victoria Harbour [ https://www.development.vic.gov.au/projects/docklands/victoria-harbour] I desaturated the left side of the image to draw the eyes to the right hand side.

10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Brian

Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections.
July 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov to capture the amazing structure and reflections in the water !
July 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these great structures, wonderful reflections too.
July 10th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Well done on the edit. The reflections look amazing.
July 10th, 2024  
