Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1057
Perspective
What holds up structures over water? This shot shows structural details in Docklands. The waters make up Victoria Harbour [
https://www.development.vic.gov.au/projects/docklands/victoria-harbour
] I desaturated the left side of the image to draw the eyes to the right hand side.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Ikebana?" I appreciate each one.
Grateful for all blessings
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1057
photos
109
followers
133
following
289% complete
View this month »
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
structural
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
July 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pov to capture the amazing structure and reflections in the water !
July 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these great structures, wonderful reflections too.
July 10th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Well done on the edit. The reflections look amazing.
July 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close