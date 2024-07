Clouds

This is taken from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands. Dusk. An HDR7 processed in Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) as 'Smooth-3' and then processed through LR Classic. The bridge in the centre of the image is the Bolte Bridge with its 2 goal posts that are aesthetic only. The Yarra River is on the left, Victoria Harbour on the right flowing into the Yarra.



Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Cloudscape". All appreciated



Grateful for all blessings