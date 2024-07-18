Sign up
Previous
Photo 1065
Melbourne
Tonight this is Melbourne from our 25th level balcony. Just after the blue hour.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Clouds".
Grateful for all blessings
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
1
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1065
photos
108
followers
132
following
291% complete
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
18th July 2024 6:33pm
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
July 18th, 2024
