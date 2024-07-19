Sign up
Previous
Photo 1066
Tiny flowers
Part of the current flower arrangement displayed in our apartment building lobby. The flowers are maybe 5mm across. It reminds of a tea tree.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Melbourne". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th July 2024 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
