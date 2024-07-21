Sign up
Previous
Photo 1068
Hansa sail boats
Today there were people enjoying the Victoria Harbour waters in a Hansa sail boat. [
https://hansasailing.com/
] I love the coloured sails. I messed their sailing. Caught them coming in.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Background faffing" where I used Photoshop Beta.
Grateful for all blessings.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
0
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1068
photos
108
followers
132
following
292% complete
View this month »
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
21st July 2024 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photoshop beta
