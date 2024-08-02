Previous
Next
Dessert by briaan
Photo 1078

Dessert

A self saucing chocolate pudding a la mode. This enormous serv was given to me. It was large enough to share. Taken on 01/08/2024 in Moana Heights, Adelaide, South Australia.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Wow"

Grateful for all blessings
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Yummy lovely shot
August 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
It looks delicious. Did you share?
August 8th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Yummy in the tummy ;)
August 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise