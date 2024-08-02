Sign up
Photo 1078
Dessert
A self saucing chocolate pudding a la mode. This enormous serv was given to me. It was large enough to share. Taken on 01/08/2024 in Moana Heights, Adelaide, South Australia.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Wow"
Grateful for all blessings
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Tags
a la mode
,
self-saucing chocolate pudding
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Yummy lovely shot
August 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
It looks delicious. Did you share?
August 8th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Yummy in the tummy ;)
August 8th, 2024
