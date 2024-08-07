Sign up
Morning Gold
Melbourne cityscape HDR7 featuring an unusual cloud formation. Any clues? This view if from our 25th level apartment balcony. Processed with Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and LR Classic.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Blue"
Grateful for all blessings.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
6th August 2024 8:19am
lr classic
photomatix pro 6.2 (64-bit)
