Morning Gold by briaan
Photo 1081

Morning Gold

Melbourne cityscape HDR7 featuring an unusual cloud formation. Any clues? This view if from our 25th level apartment balcony. Processed with Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and LR Classic.

Grateful for all blessings.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
