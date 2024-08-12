Previous
Overhead tram wires by briaan
This is Malvern Town Hall, in Melbourne, Victoria. https://www.stonnington.vic.gov.au/Home
Late afternoon light and the busy intersection and the overhead wires made an interesting combination.

Susan Wakely ace
What a great looking building.
August 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful Town Hall seen here through a network of overhead tram wires
August 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a crazy cat's cradle of overheard lines!
August 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fascinating
August 12th, 2024  
