Previous
Photo 1085
Overhead tram wires
This is Malvern Town Hall, in Melbourne, Victoria.
https://www.stonnington.vic.gov.au/Home
Late afternoon light and the busy intersection and the overhead wires made an interesting combination.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Princess Rumpleteaser". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all God's blessings.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
4
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1085
photos
108
followers
132
following
297% complete
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
11th August 2024 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
overhead tram wires
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great looking building.
August 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful Town Hall seen here through a network of overhead tram wires
August 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What a crazy cat's cradle of overheard lines!
August 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fascinating
August 12th, 2024
