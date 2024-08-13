Previous
Panoramic Melbourne by briaan
Photo 1086

Panoramic Melbourne

This is Melbourne on a beautiful sunny winter's day. Looking ESE upstream of theYarra River, from Webb Bicycle/Footbridge
From the RHS of the image the next bridge is the Charles Grimes Road bridge.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Overhead tram wires" All appreciated.

Grateful for all of God's blessings.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture with a great skyline and leading lines.
August 13th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Very nice pano
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise