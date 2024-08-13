Sign up
Previous
Photo 1086
Panoramic Melbourne
This is Melbourne on a beautiful sunny winter's day. Looking ESE upstream of theYarra River, from Webb Bicycle/Footbridge
From the RHS of the image the next bridge is the Charles Grimes Road bridge.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Overhead tram wires" All appreciated.
Grateful for all of God's blessings.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
yarra river
webb bridge
bicycle/footbridge
charles grimes bridge
Diana
Wonderful capture with a great skyline and leading lines.
August 13th, 2024
Chris Cook
Very nice pano
August 13th, 2024
