Cloudscape

Taken on 21/08/2024 from a pontoon in Victoria Harbour, Docklands. The Bolte Bridge's so called 'goal posts' dominate the image. This is an HDR7 image processed in Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and then with LR Classic. Looking towards the west, late afternoon.



Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "A comment on today's society". All appreciated.



Grateful for all God's blessings.