Incoming

I find looking up sometimes reveals subjects very differently when viewed from afar. This afternoon, we were blessed with a beautiful Winter's day that is a tease for Spring to come. Warm sunshine and an estimated maximum of 22 deg C or ~72 deg F. Location is Station Pier, Port Melbourne.

So focused on my subject that I almost missed the photo bomber.



Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Cloudscape". All very much appreciated.



Grateful for all God's blessings.