Cloud drama

Today, Melbourne had a change in the weather that included a storm causing hail damage and loss of power to some residences. This photo was taken an hour or so before the thunder and lightning began. From our 25th level Docklands apartment, looking west, we see the Yarra River on the left and Victoria Harbour in the right foreground. The Bolte bridge crosses the image showing its so-called "goal posts".



Grateful for all God's blessings