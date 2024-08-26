Previous
Orchid by briaan
Orchid

I love the variety of Orchids. This image is from a focus stack of 24 shots processed in LR Classic and Photoshop. From our apartment building lobby arrrangement.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Cloud drama". Always appreciated.

Grateful for all God's blessings
Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Zilli~ ace
Superb
August 26th, 2024  
