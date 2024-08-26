Sign up
Photo 1099
Orchid
I love the variety of Orchids. This image is from a focus stack of 24 shots processed in LR Classic and Photoshop. From our apartment building lobby arrrangement.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Cloud drama". Always appreciated.
Grateful for all God's blessings
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
26th August 2024 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orchid
,
focus-stack
Zilli~
ace
Superb
August 26th, 2024
