Melbourne Panorama by briaan
Melbourne Panorama

Taken 26/08/2024. Three HDR7 images processed in Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and then in LR Classic. These were merged into the panorama in LR Classic.

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Orchid". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all God's blessings
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Beverley ace
So much to see, I like the details in vibrant colours… Fab photo
August 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
When I lived in Sydney for 6 months, Melbourne was one of the cities I never got to visit. One day..... nice skyline.
August 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Cityscape and cloudscape all in one photo.
August 27th, 2024  
