Previous
Photo 1100
Melbourne Panorama
Taken 26/08/2024. Three HDR7 images processed in Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and then in LR Classic. These were merged into the panorama in LR Classic.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Orchid". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all God's blessings
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
3
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1100
photos
111
followers
133
following
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
26th August 2024 5:41pm
panorama
,
lr classic
,
photomatix pro 6.2 (64-bit)
Beverley
ace
So much to see, I like the details in vibrant colours… Fab photo
August 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
When I lived in Sydney for 6 months, Melbourne was one of the cities I never got to visit. One day..... nice skyline.
August 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Cityscape and cloudscape all in one photo.
August 27th, 2024
