Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1102
Station Pier
Afternoon shot of Station Pier [
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Station+Pier/@-37.8426096,144.9318158,15z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x6ad667bc4812c6e7:0x903b3b9ca41d99b4!8m2!3d-37.8426096!4d144.9318158!16zL20vMDUwanZu?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI0MDgyNi4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D
]
docks the cruise ships that visit Melbourne. The flags you see (from the left) Australia; Victoria (State Flag) and the Aboriginal Flag.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Wow!" Much appreciated.
Grateful for all God's blessings
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1102
photos
111
followers
133
following
301% complete
View this month »
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
29th August 2024 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
station pier
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lovely to see the map reference and picture it in situ. Beautiful building. Like every good train set!
August 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking building. Thank you for the link.
August 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close