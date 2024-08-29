Previous
Station Pier by briaan
Station Pier

Afternoon shot of Station Pier [ https://www.google.com/maps/place/Station+Pier/@-37.8426096,144.9318158,15z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x6ad667bc4812c6e7:0x903b3b9ca41d99b4!8m2!3d-37.8426096!4d144.9318158!16zL20vMDUwanZu?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI0MDgyNi4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D]
docks the cruise ships that visit Melbourne. The flags you see (from the left) Australia; Victoria (State Flag) and the Aboriginal Flag.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Wow!" Much appreciated.

Grateful for all God's blessings
29th August 2024

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lovely to see the map reference and picture it in situ. Beautiful building. Like every good train set!
August 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking building. Thank you for the link.
August 29th, 2024  
