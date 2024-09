Taken on 29/08/2024. This crane is on a dock parallel to the Station Pier. This used to unload and load ships. Post World War II there were 11 cranes in operation along the pier. Decommissioned in 1975. There is history of the renovation of the crane that may interest you. [ https://www.lovellchen.com.au/lc/station-pier-crane/ ] This example is part of the heritage interpretation scheme for the pier.Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Tonight". All welcome.Grateful for all of God's blessings.