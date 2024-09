A different world

This afternoon I took photos of what the car side mirror was reflecting. Coming out of a carpark, its like coming from a different world to the city street. This is the intersection of Lonsdale St and Spencer St, Melbourne. I took the shots while I was waiting for traffic signals to change to green.

