Princes Park by briaan
Princes Park

Despite blustery, strong winds today, there were plenty of people and about in Princes Park, Brunswick/Carlton North. Love the back lit tree and the walkers.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "A different world". All appreciated

Grateful for all of God's blessings.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful image. Well spotted and captured.
September 4th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Beautiful tree
September 4th, 2024  
