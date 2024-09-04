Sign up
Previous
Photo 1108
Princes Park
Despite blustery, strong winds today, there were plenty of people and about in Princes Park, Brunswick/Carlton North. Love the back lit tree and the walkers.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "A different world". All appreciated
Grateful for all of God's blessings.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
2
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1108
photos
112
followers
134
following
303% complete
View this month »
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
4th September 2024 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
back lit
,
princes park
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful image. Well spotted and captured.
September 4th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Beautiful tree
September 4th, 2024
