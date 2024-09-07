Previous
Cymbidium by briaan
Photo 1111

Cymbidium

Taken 06/09/2024. Orchids feature in the latest flower arrangement in our apartment building lobby. The yellow is distinctive. We are located in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "A different class". All appreciated.

Grateful for all God's blessings
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise