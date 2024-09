Cloudscape

This afternoon (20/09/2024) a storm front passed through Melbourne. What amazing clouds behind this panorama of the Bolte Bridge crossing the Yarra River! Victoria Harbour is in the foreground. Shot from a floating pier near Library at the Dock, Docklands.

Long day. I will resume commenting tomorrow.



Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Melbourne Rainbow". All appreciated.



Grateful for all God's blessings.