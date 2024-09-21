Previous
Moon over Melbourne by briaan
Photo 1125

Moon over Melbourne

Between clouds, I caught last night's (20/09/2024) moon rise over Melbourne. Viewed from our 25th level apartment's balcony. Night shot.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Cloudscape". Appreciated.

Grateful for all God's blessings.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Laura ace
Great photo of the harvest moon and cityscape.
September 21st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
September 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful night capture!
September 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful night shot with the moon.
September 21st, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
September 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise