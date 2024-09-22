Sign up
Photo 1126
Dusky Melbourne
Viewed from our 25th level apartment balcony, this is Melbourne in the blue hour. Looking east. The buildings reflect so many different aspects of the western horizon colours.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Moon over Melbourne". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all God's blessings
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
5
2
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
blue hour
dusky melbourne
Casablanca
ace
Lovely reflections of golden sun and the coloured lights in the water
September 22nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
beautifully lit reflections in the middle ground. A shame the foreground isn't quite as spectacular!
September 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of that beautiful skyline and light reflections.
September 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
You do so well with your views.
September 22nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
great capture
September 22nd, 2024
