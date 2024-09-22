Previous
Dusky Melbourne by briaan
Viewed from our 25th level apartment balcony, this is Melbourne in the blue hour. Looking east. The buildings reflect so many different aspects of the western horizon colours.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Moon over Melbourne". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all God's blessings
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Casablanca ace
Lovely reflections of golden sun and the coloured lights in the water
September 22nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
beautifully lit reflections in the middle ground. A shame the foreground isn't quite as spectacular!
September 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of that beautiful skyline and light reflections.
September 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
You do so well with your views.
September 22nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
great capture
September 22nd, 2024  
