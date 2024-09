Vibrant

Our 30 level apartment building in Docklands, Melbourne has a fresh flower arrangement in the lobby. This says 'welcome' to everyone who enters. Today the arrangement was changed to this vibrant work of art.



I am unwell. It seems I may have caught what Judy has had for 10 days or so. Saw the Dr who prescribed antibiotics for noisy lungs. I will resume commenting soon.



Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Setting". Apprecited.



Grateful for all of God's blessings.