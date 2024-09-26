Previous
Light-Shade_Clouds by briaan
Photo 1130

Light-Shade_Clouds

Confined to our apartment. Slowly recovering. This afternoon the city of Melbourne looked remarkable. Shot from our 25th level apartment balcony.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Victoria Harbour". Always appreciated.

Early to bed

Grateful for all God's blessings
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
309% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wonderful light!
September 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing light and thunderous sky !
September 26th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Glorious light. Are you feeling any better?
September 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise