Previous
Photo 1130
Light-Shade_Clouds
Confined to our apartment. Slowly recovering. This afternoon the city of Melbourne looked remarkable. Shot from our 25th level apartment balcony.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Victoria Harbour". Always appreciated.
Early to bed
Grateful for all God's blessings
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
3
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1130
photos
111
followers
134
following
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
26th September 2024 6:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
clouds
,
shade
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful light!
September 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing light and thunderous sky !
September 26th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Glorious light. Are you feeling any better?
September 26th, 2024
