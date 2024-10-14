Previous
Flower Arrangement by briaan
Photo 1132

Flower Arrangement

Kudos to the person who created this flower arrangement for our apartment building lobby.
Resuming after a long absence due to illness.
Sincere thanks for all of you who have supported Judy and me during this time.

Greateful for all blessings.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Chris Cook ace
Nice to have you back Brian. Hopefully you and Judy will be fully restored to health very soon.
October 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Another beauty! so good to hear that you are resuming and hope both you and Judy have fully recovered :-)
October 28th, 2024  
