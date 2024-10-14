Sign up
Photo 1132
Flower Arrangement
Kudos to the person who created this flower arrangement for our apartment building lobby.
Resuming after a long absence due to illness.
Sincere thanks for all of you who have supported Judy and me during this time.
Greateful for all blessings.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
14th October 2024 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Chris Cook
ace
Nice to have you back Brian. Hopefully you and Judy will be fully restored to health very soon.
October 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Another beauty! so good to hear that you are resuming and hope both you and Judy have fully recovered :-)
October 28th, 2024
