Pink Lilies by briaan
Pink Lilies

Lilies have a powerful fragrance. This flower arrangement greets residents and visitors to our apartment building in Docklands.

Grateful for all blessings.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Diana ace
These are gorgeous too, beautifully captured.
October 28th, 2024  
