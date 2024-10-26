Sign up
Previous
Photo 1134
3 Kings
The stunning King Proteas dominate the latest flower arrangement for our apartment building lobby.
Greatful for all blessings
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
5
3
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1134
photos
110
followers
133
following
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
26th October 2024 9:25am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
king proteas
Suzanne
ace
Nice composition. Hope you are feeling better?
October 28th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of your apartment bouquet. I’m glad to see you back.
October 28th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Spectacular flowers! I’m glad you are back also.
October 28th, 2024
*lynn
ace
very pretty
October 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of this beautiful floral arrangement, I always love to see proteas. Good to see you posting again Brian, hope you are both well now :-)
October 28th, 2024
