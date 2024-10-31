Sign up
Previous
Photo 1136
Halloween Sunset
Taken from our 25th level apartment. Midway is the Bolte bridge traversing the Yarra River on the left and Victoria Harbour on the right. Happy Halloween!
Grateful for all God's blessings
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
Tags
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
Diana
ace
Perfect capture and scene for Halloween, I love the strip of colour and dramatic clouds.
November 1st, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Nice
November 1st, 2024
