Halloween Sunset by briaan
Photo 1136

Halloween Sunset

Taken from our 25th level apartment. Midway is the Bolte bridge traversing the Yarra River on the left and Victoria Harbour on the right. Happy Halloween!

Grateful for all God's blessings
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Diana ace
Perfect capture and scene for Halloween, I love the strip of colour and dramatic clouds.
November 1st, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Nice
November 1st, 2024  
