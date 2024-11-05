Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1137
Dawn
November 5, 2024 - Melbourne's skyline from our 25th level balcony.
Thanks fopr your support furing my illness. An MRI shows there is a vertical crack in the T12 vertebrae. Next step is bone density check and pain management.
Grateful for all God's mercies
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1137
photos
111
followers
133
following
311% complete
View this month »
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
5th November 2024 5:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Hugest sympathies. Going through medical issues here too. God bless and help you in all you need. Beautiful picture.
November 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! Hope you get some relief and heal as well as can be.
November 5th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Delightful image. Sending you good vibes across time and space
November 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture of a favourite view of mine…
God speed for feeling Less pain. Look after each other.
November 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
God speed for feeling Less pain. Look after each other.