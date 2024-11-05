Previous
Dawn by briaan
Dawn

November 5, 2024 - Melbourne's skyline from our 25th level balcony.

Thanks fopr your support furing my illness. An MRI shows there is a vertical crack in the T12 vertebrae. Next step is bone density check and pain management.

Grateful for all God's mercies
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Hugest sympathies. Going through medical issues here too. God bless and help you in all you need. Beautiful picture.
November 5th, 2024  
Beautiful capture! Hope you get some relief and heal as well as can be.
November 5th, 2024  
Delightful image. Sending you good vibes across time and space
November 5th, 2024  
Beautiful capture of a favourite view of mine…

God speed for feeling Less pain. Look after each other.
November 5th, 2024  
