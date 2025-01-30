Sign up
Moana Beach
I am overwhelmed by the words of support and prayers. Thanks so much to everyone who sent a personal note.
This photo, taken on Jan 18 this year, caught the blue hour for Moana Beach, South Australia.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Tags
blue hour
