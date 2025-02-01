Previous
Aww! by briaan
Aww!

Taken on the 15th of January this year. Marly belongs to my brother and sister in law and is thoroughly spoilt.
Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Mags ace
Oh how sweet!
January 31st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
So cute
January 31st, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely cute shot - fav!

Ian
January 31st, 2025  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet.
January 31st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
So cute!
January 31st, 2025  
