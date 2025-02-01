Sign up
Photo 1139
Aww!
Taken on the 15th of January this year. Marly belongs to my brother and sister in law and is thoroughly spoilt.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Mags
Oh how sweet!
January 31st, 2025
Zilli~
So cute
January 31st, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely cute shot - fav!
Ian
January 31st, 2025
Babs
Aw so sweet.
January 31st, 2025
Carole Sandford
So cute!
January 31st, 2025
