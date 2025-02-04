Sign up
Previous
Photo 1141
Floral Art
This is the latest floral arrangement in the lobby of our 30 level apartment building. Taken on the 29th of January this year.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
3
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1141
photos
109
followers
105
following
312% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
Splendid arrangement! I'm not familiar with those yellow blooms, but they look great paired with the yellow vase.
February 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a lovely arrangement
February 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty!
February 4th, 2025
