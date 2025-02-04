Previous
Floral Art by briaan
Floral Art

This is the latest floral arrangement in the lobby of our 30 level apartment building. Taken on the 29th of January this year.
4th February 2025

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Karen ace
Splendid arrangement! I'm not familiar with those yellow blooms, but they look great paired with the yellow vase.
February 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely arrangement
February 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty!
February 4th, 2025  
