Previous
Setting by briaan
Photo 1142

Setting

Viewed from our 25th level apartment, in Docklands, Melbourne. The Bolte Bridge traverses the view with its"goal posts" dominating the sky. The Yarra river flows out to sea on the horizon.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful sunset.
February 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful view
February 6th, 2025  
Sam Palmer
Lovely sunset. You have amazing views from your apartment building Brian.
February 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful to see… so calm and warm. I like your photos from up on high… really beautiful
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact