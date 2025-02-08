Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1143
Siesta
Cattle resting in a farm paddock in Mernda, Victoria, Australia. This was taken on 5th of February 2025.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1143
photos
111
followers
104
following
313% complete
View this month »
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
Babs
ace
What a beautiful rural scene
February 8th, 2025
Karen
ace
Very nice farmland capture! So neat to see the cattle resting - and hopefully permanently residing - in their natural habitat.
February 8th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Such light
February 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close