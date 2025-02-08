Previous
Siesta by briaan
Siesta

Cattle resting in a farm paddock in Mernda, Victoria, Australia. This was taken on 5th of February 2025.
Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Babs ace
What a beautiful rural scene
Karen ace
Very nice farmland capture! So neat to see the cattle resting - and hopefully permanently residing - in their natural habitat.
Boxplayer ace
Such light
