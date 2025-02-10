Yours truly

Previous
by briaan
Yesterday we joined our grandson, Hunter, for the celebration of his 15th birthday. Thanks to David his father for this photo.
Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
kali ace
love the colour of your glasses and how it matches your shirt
February 10th, 2025  
Wylie ace
cool hat!
February 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looking good Brian.
February 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a fabulous shot of you!
February 10th, 2025  
moni kozi
Nice to see you, Brian!!!
February 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great portrait Brian,
February 10th, 2025  
