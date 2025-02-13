Previous
Strange colours by briaan
Strange colours

Taken 13/02/2025, this panorama was stitched together using LR. Viewed from our 25th level apartment balcony. The colours seemed strange to me.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Joy's Focus ace
I think its a beautiful panorama. I love the color tones.
February 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful pano with wonderful tones.
February 14th, 2025  
julia ace
Nice tones and light on the buildings.
February 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful colour tones and light ! fav
February 14th, 2025  
