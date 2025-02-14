Previous
Moon over Melbourne by briaan
Photo 1146

Moon over Melbourne

On the 11th of February 2025 this was the view from our 25th level apartment balcony. Judy caught a glimpse of the moon.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
This is awesome!
February 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful scene fav
February 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact