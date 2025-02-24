Previous
Sunset by briaan
Sunset

Viewed from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands, we have an unimpeded view of Victoria Harbour in the foreground, The Bolte Bridge with its so-called goal posts traverses the image and the Yarra river flows out towards the horizon.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Mags
Glorious sunset and view!
February 24th, 2025  
Babs
You will never tire of the views from your apartment
February 24th, 2025  
