Previous
Photo 1154
Sunset
Viewed from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands, we have an unimpeded view of Victoria Harbour in the foreground, The Bolte Bridge with its so-called goal posts traverses the image and the Yarra river flows out towards the horizon.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Album
2016-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
24th February 2025 8:01pm
Mags
ace
Glorious sunset and view!
February 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
You will never tire of the views from your apartment
February 24th, 2025
