Dusky Walk by briaan
Photo 1155

Dusky Walk

Tuesday 25/02/2025 I walked along the edge of Victoria Harbour. The soft light of dusk after a 24 deg C (75.2 deg F) summer's day was exceptional. I took this shot looking over the beautiful garden beds along the promenade.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
