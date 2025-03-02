Sign up
Previous
Photo 1156
Birthday Surprise
Today our elder son, David celebrated his 48th birthday. Hunter is clearly delighted with Dave's surprise. Reeses Miniature Cups (peanut butter and chocolate) Hunter is 15. Thanks for your comments and favs
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
3
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
1st March 2025 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Diana
ace
By the look I can imagine who will be eating them! Lovely shot and story telling.
March 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
YUM
March 2nd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, this is a fabulous fun shot.
March 2nd, 2025
