Birthday Surprise by briaan
Birthday Surprise

Today our elder son, David celebrated his 48th birthday. Hunter is clearly delighted with Dave's surprise. Reeses Miniature Cups (peanut butter and chocolate) Hunter is 15. Thanks for your comments and favs
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Brian

Brian
By the look I can imagine who will be eating them! Lovely shot and story telling.
March 2nd, 2025  
YUM
March 2nd, 2025  
Ha ha, this is a fabulous fun shot.
March 2nd, 2025  
