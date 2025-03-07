Previous
Hot Air Balloons by briaan
Photo 1157

Hot Air Balloons

This morning viewed from our 25th level apartment balcony 4 of 8 hot air balloons moving slowly from north to south east of the Melbourne CBD.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Kitty Hawke ace
How lovely to see them just floating past.
March 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely hazy effect.
March 7th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
How lovely to see
March 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely !
March 7th, 2025  
