Previous
Photo 1157
Hot Air Balloons
This morning viewed from our 25th level apartment balcony 4 of 8 hot air balloons moving slowly from north to south east of the Melbourne CBD.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
4
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
7th March 2025 7:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hot air balloons
Kitty Hawke
ace
How lovely to see them just floating past.
March 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely hazy effect.
March 7th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
How lovely to see
March 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely !
March 7th, 2025
