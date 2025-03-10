Sign up
Previous
Photo 1159
Confidence
We are at Torquay for a few days. A 1 hour and 20 minute drive from Melbourne
https://www.google.com/search?q=torquay+to+melbourne+city&sca_esv=573a78224f2201b6&rlz=1C1CHBF_en-GBAU1102AU1102&ei=Nw_QZ-bnEq2QseMPzraBsQ0&oq=torquay+and+melbourne+map+victoria&gs_lp=Egxnd3Mtd2l6LXNlcnAiInRvcnF1YXkgYW5kIG1lbGJvdXJuZSBtYXAgdmljdG9yaWEqAggCMggQABiABBiiBDIIEAAYgAQYogQyCBAAGKIEGIkFSJ1nULYXWKVQcAN4AZABAJgBhAOgAYgbqgEHMC43LjguMbgBAcgBAPgBAZgCC6ACvw3CAgoQABiwAxjWBBhHwgIFEAAYgATCAgIQJsICBhAAGAgYHsICCBAhGKABGMMEwgIKECEYoAEYwwQYCsICBBAhGAqYAwCIBgGQBgiSBwczLjYuMS4xoAfkQg&sclient=gws-wiz-serp
We walked to the local surf beach from our accommodation. This seagull calmly landed near us and approached us as we enjoyed our hot beverages. Thanks for your views and favs.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
1
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1159
photos
111
followers
92
following
317% complete
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
10th March 2025 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seagull
,
torquay
Casablanca
ace
Looks a nice place from the link. Enjoy your visit there!
March 11th, 2025
