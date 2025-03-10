Previous
Confidence by briaan
Confidence

We are at Torquay for a few days. A 1 hour and 20 minute drive from Melbourne
We walked to the local surf beach from our accommodation. This seagull calmly landed near us and approached us as we enjoyed our hot beverages. Thanks for your views and favs.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Casablanca ace
Looks a nice place from the link. Enjoy your visit there!
March 11th, 2025  
