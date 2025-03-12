Previous
Cosy Corner Beach by briaan
Cosy Corner Beach

A quiet beach near Torquay (see https://sandee.com/map/cosy-corner-beach/@-38.338353,144.325368)
The tide was out - a few enthusiasts were sail boarding.
Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely wide expanse of beach.
March 15th, 2025  
