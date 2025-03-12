Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1160
Cosy Corner Beach
A quiet beach near Torquay (see
https://sandee.com/map/cosy-corner-beach/@-38.338353,144.325368)
The tide was out - a few enthusiasts were sail boarding.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
1
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1161
photos
111
followers
92
following
318% complete
View this month »
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
12th March 2025 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
victoria
,
torquay
,
cosy corner beach
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely wide expanse of beach.
March 15th, 2025
