Photo 1161
Sun glow
Torquay Surf Beach (see
https://sandee.com/map/cosy-corner-beach/@-38.338353,144.325368)
The sun seemed to make the exposed cliffs glow.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details
10
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th March 2025 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
victoria
,
torquay
,
torquay surf beach
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic light on the cliffs.
March 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
what a wonderful golden glow on the cliffs!
March 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely golden glow.
March 15th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous reflective sun glow
March 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such gorgeous golden glow of the sun on the cliffs !
March 15th, 2025
Denise Wood
Terrific :)
March 15th, 2025
