Sun glow by briaan
Photo 1161

Sun glow

Torquay Surf Beach (see https://sandee.com/map/cosy-corner-beach/@-38.338353,144.325368)
The sun seemed to make the exposed cliffs glow.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Issi Bannerman ace
Fantastic light on the cliffs.
March 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
what a wonderful golden glow on the cliffs!
March 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely golden glow.
March 15th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous reflective sun glow
March 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such gorgeous golden glow of the sun on the cliffs !
March 15th, 2025  
Denise Wood
Terrific :)
March 15th, 2025  
